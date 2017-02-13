NorthWestern Energy goes over dam safety

Monday, At least 188,000 people have evacuated from several Northern California counties after damage to a spillway at the Oroville Dam, according to CNN.

After ABC FOX Montana heard this news it led us to ask questions about dams on waterways here in Montana.

NorthWestern Energy operates about a dozen dams and there are several along the Missouri River and around the western parts of Yellow Stone.

The company said they're prepared if anything was to happen to one of the dams. In fact, they make emergency plans for each dam just in case.

NorthWestern Energy Director of Corporate Communication, Claudia Rapkoch said they have a binder for each of the eleven dams they manage. However, within these binders are several emergency plans mapped out for different scenarios like a break, earthquake or flooding.

"We have a very rigorous dam safety program. It's important because these dams, not only do they provide energy for Montana, they also are providing recreational opportunities for all sorts of things. They are very vital to our lives here,” said Rapkoch.

Rapkoch added they actually test out each safety procedure every year to keep the policies up to date.

"Local law enforcement, local first aid responders get together to exercise the worst-case scenarios associated with those facilities,” said Rapkoch.

She also said they do safety checks frequently throughout the day.

NorthWestern Energy told ABC FOX Montana, that nothing so far has happened with their dams and that operations with the dams are fine.