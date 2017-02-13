Tom Brady takes to Montana after Super Bowl win - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Tom Brady takes to Montana after Super Bowl win

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Monday Morning Quarterback found Super Bowl champ Tom Brady relaxing in Montana. The Patriots QB spoke with the MMQB writer about his big win against Atlanta and how he's already feeling great, despite multiple sacks from the Falcons. 

Arriving Saturday, he's already got some ski time in telling the article's author, Peter King, that he's looking for some "time away." 

The article didn't reveal Brady's exact location, but said he's staying in a luxury cabin with a gorgeous view of the mountains. 

