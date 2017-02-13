The Latest: Trump reaffirms US relationship with Canada - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The Latest: Trump reaffirms US relationship with Canada

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on meetings between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's and President Donald Trump. (all times EST):
    
2:25 p.m.
    
President Donald Trump is reaffirming the U.S. relationship with Canada as he begins a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
    
Trump says America "is deeply fortunate to have a neighbor like Canada."
    
He says the two countries share much more than a border, including shared values and defense interests. And he's commending Canada's contribution to the effort to defeat the Islamic State group.
    
Trump says that both countries are stronger when they work together and is pledging to work with Trudeau "in pursuit of our many shared interests."
    
He is also touting a meeting the two convened at the White House. He says, "the full power of women can do better than anybody else."
    
__
    
1:50 p.m.
    
President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are stressing their "profound shared economic interests" as they meet for the first time.
    
The neighboring leaders released a statement Monday. They promised to "work tirelessly to provide growth and jobs for both countries."
    
The statement also noted that "Canada is the most important foreign market for thirty-five U.S. states, and more than $2 billion in two-way trade flows across our shared border every day."
    
Relations with the U.S. are crucial to Canada. More than 75 percent of Canada's exports go to the U.S., while 18 percent of U.S. exports go to Canada. There are fears among Canadians that they could be hurt as Trump targets Mexico in a re-negotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.
    
__
    
12:35 p.m.
    
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau brought a personal gift to President Donald Trump Monday.
    
Trudeau brought a photo of Trump with Trudeau's father, the late Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Trump says it is a picture of the two at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York.
    
Trump says he knew Pierre Trudeau and respected him "greatly." He said he would keep the photo in a "very special place."
    
Trump and Trudeau had their first face-to-face meeting Monday. Trump spoke during a round table discussion on women in the workforce.
    
__
    
12:20 p.m.
    
President Donald Trump says he is looking to work with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ease access to capital for female entrepreneurs.
    
Trump and Trudeau are taking part in a round table discussion about women in the workforce as part of their first official meeting.
    
Trump says the "system is not working so well for entrepreneurs" - particularly for women.
    
Trudeau adds that having "women in business is a powerful leverage for success."
    
Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, attended the meeting and helped recruit participants and set the agenda.
    
The two countries will announce a joint task force and are expected to discuss issues like childcare and maternity leave.
    
__
    
11 a.m.
    
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is at the White House to meet with President Donald Trump.
    
Trump welcomed Trudeau with a handshake Monday, as the leaders met for the first time.
    
Their schedule includes private talks and a round table conversation about women in the workplace.
    
Trudeau and Trump have different world views. The liberal Trudeau champions free trade and has welcomed 40,000 Syrian refugees. Trump has taken a protectionist stance on trade and wants to crack down on the inflow of migrants and refugees.
    
Relations with the U.S. are crucial to Canada. More than 75 percent of Canada's exports go to the U.S. There is a fear among Canadians that they could be hurt as Trump targets Mexico in a re-negotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.
    
__
    
9 a.m.
    
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Washington, aiming to build a relationship with President Donald Trump that doesn't threaten trade.
    
In the first face-to-face meeting with the new U.S. president, Trudeau will talk about free trade at the White House. The two leaders will also participate in a roundtable discussion about women in the workplace.
    
The prime minister's plane landed at Dulles airport Monday morning after heavy winds forced a change from Andrews Air Force base.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

