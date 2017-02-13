Election, Women's March prompt women of color to seek office - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Election, Women's March prompt women of color to seek office

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS and DEEPTI HAJELA
Associated Press
    
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Weeks after the election of Donald Trump, some minority women are turning their fears into action by joining hundreds, possibly thousands of women of color, who are actively considering a run for office.
    
Across the country, women are gathering signatures, attending workshops, and signing up for fundraising and public speaking classes with their eyes on campaigns for school board seats, city councils, state offices, and even Congress.
    
Nonprofit groups that encourage women to seek office are reporting skyrocketing interest, noting jumps in workshop and webinar attendance.
    
VoteRunLead director Erin Vilardi says group-sponsored webinars like "From Protester to Politician" typically get 50 to 100 participants. Since November, the webinars are attracting more than 1,000 participants each time, and about half are women of color.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:18:53 GMT

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 

  • Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

    Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:37:28 GMT

    After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the county are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.  

    After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore

  • What’s next for Lloyd and Marshall Barrus

    What’s next for Lloyd and Marshall Barrus

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 1:53 AM EDT2017-05-17 05:53:49 GMT

    A look at what lies ahead for the two alleged suspects in Tuesday's fatal shooting and car chase

    A look at what lies ahead for the two alleged suspects in Tuesday's fatal shooting and car chase

  • Identity of fallen sheriff's deputy revealed

    Identity of fallen sheriff's deputy revealed

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-05-16 23:56:29 GMT

    The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Deputy murdered this morning on Highway 287 near Three Forks. 

    The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Deputy murdered this morning on Highway 287 near Three Forks. 

  • Suspected shooter of Broadwater Co. deputy no stranger to law enforcement

    Suspected shooter of Broadwater Co. deputy no stranger to law enforcement

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-05-16 22:02:04 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana is learning more about the two suspects involved in Tuesday morning's fatal shooting of a Broadwater County Sheriff's deputy. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says that the suspects are a father and son duo. The father, who is no stranger to law enforcement, is identified as 62-year-old Lloyd Barrus. The son is identified as Marshall Barrus, 38, from Gallatin County.

    ABC FOX Montana is learning more about the two suspects involved in Tuesday morning's fatal shooting of a Broadwater County Sheriff's deputy. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says that the suspects are a father and son duo. The father, who is no stranger to law enforcement, is identified as 62-year-old Lloyd Barrus. The son is identified as Marshall Barrus, 38, from Gallatin County.

  • Deputy shot and killed not far from Trooper DeLaittre

    Deputy shot and killed not far from Trooper DeLaittre

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-05-17 00:37:58 GMT

    Deputy Moore was shot and killed not far from where another Montana Law Enforcement Officer was killed. Almost seven years ago, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper David DeLaittre was killed in the line of duty.

    Deputy Moore was shot and killed not far from where another Montana Law Enforcement Officer was killed. Almost seven years ago, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper David DeLaittre was killed in the line of duty.

  • Suspected deputy killer, Lloyd Barrus described as 'anti-police' and 'pro-gun'

    Suspected deputy killer, Lloyd Barrus described as 'anti-police' and 'pro-gun'

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:10:22 GMT

    The Southern Poverty Law Center is looking into Lloyd Barrus, one of the suspects in the killing of Broadwater Deputy Mason Moore. In their release, SPLC described that Barrus posted anti-government, anti-police and pro-gun views across his social media.  

    The Southern Poverty Law Center is looking into Lloyd Barrus, one of the suspects in the killing of Broadwater Deputy Mason Moore. In their release, SPLC described that Barrus posted anti-government, anti-police and pro-gun views across his social media.  

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.