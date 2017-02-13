Big Sky Documentary Film Fest event guide

Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.
The sudden death of Deputy Mason Moore of Broadwater County brings up a painful past for the Flathead Valley.
In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.
Saturday May 13th the University of Montana held their 120th graduating ceremony.
Responding officers were informed by dispatch that the threat occurred over the phone and Walmart management was evacuating the store.
