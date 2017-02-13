Which rom-com does your state love the most?

Love Actually is the most popular rom-com in America, topping searches in ten states. This beloved British movie is undoubtedly one of the best rom-coms around, although the fact it’s also a Christmas movie gives it a slight advantage when it comes to popularity!

In second place is an altogether more American love story: Reese Witherspoon’s Sweet Home Alabama. Unsurprisingly, Alabama was one of the states that searched for it most!

In third place is My Big Fat Greek Wedding, which was a surprise box office smash back in 2002. Seven states searched for it most, including Illinois, the state the movie is set in.

In fact, a lot of states prefer movies set near them. What Happens in Vegas tops searches in Nevada, Sleepless in Seattle is most loved in Washington and 50 First Dates is Hawaii’s favorite. New Yorkers, who are spoiled for choice when it comes to rom-coms set in their home state, opted for When Harry Met Sally.

The most popular rom-com’s per state are as follows: