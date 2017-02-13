Which rom-com does your state love the most? - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Which rom-com does your state love the most?

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Love Actually is the most popular rom-com in America, topping searches in ten states. This beloved British movie is undoubtedly one of the best rom-coms around, although the fact it’s also a Christmas movie gives it a slight advantage when it comes to popularity!

In second place is an altogether more American love story: Reese Witherspoon’s Sweet Home Alabama. Unsurprisingly, Alabama was one of the states that searched for it most!

In third place is My Big Fat Greek Wedding, which was a surprise box office smash back in 2002. Seven states searched for it most, including Illinois, the state the movie is set in.

In fact, a lot of states prefer movies set near them. What Happens in Vegas tops searches in Nevada, Sleepless in Seattle is most loved in Washington and 50 First Dates is Hawaii’s favorite. New Yorkers, who are spoiled for choice when it comes to rom-coms set in their home state, opted for When Harry Met Sally.

The most popular rom-com’s per state are as follows:

Massachusetts

Love Actually

Colorado

Splash

New York

When Harry Met Sally

Oregon

Moonstruck

California

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Washington

Sleepless In Seattle

Vermont 

Love Actually

Illinois

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

New Hampshire

Love Actually

Connecticut

Splash

Pennsylvania

Love Actually

Rhode Island

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Texas

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

New Jersey

Moonstruck

Nevada

What Happens in Vegas

Iowa

Sweet Home Alabama

Indiana

Bewitched

Minnesota

Love Actually

Utah

Just Go With It

Maryland

Love Actually

Virginia

Love Actually

Georgia

Bewitched

Michigan

Friends With Benefits

Delaware

Love Actually

Maine

Love Actually

Alaska 

The Proposal

Arizona

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Kansas

Pretty Woman

Wisconsin

Love Actually

Nebraska

Friends With Benefits

Florida

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Montana

Pretty Woman

Ohio

Friends With Benefits

Kentucky

Sweet Home Alabama

Missouri

Splash

Idaho

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

New Mexico

Just Go With It

North Carolina

Pretty Woman

Hawaii

50 First Dates

Wyoming

Just Go With It

Tennessee

Sweet Home Alabama

West Virginia

Sweet Home Alabama

North Dakota

Pretty Woman

Oklahoma

Sweet Home Alabama

South Carolina

The Proposal

South Dakota

Friends With Benefits

Louisiana

Pretty Woman

Alabama

Sweet Home Alabama

Arkansas

Sweet Home Alabama

Mississippi

Sweet Home Alabama

