Two Bear Air pulls snowmobiler from avalanche debris

A Snowmobiler was just enjoying the day when he found himself being swept down the mountain in an avalanche. The man had parked on the top of a ridge with some other snowmobilers and the cornice broke away taking the man down the slope.

He was buried by the avalanche, but managed to clear snow around his body.

The snowmobilers on the ridge called for help and Valley County Sheriff dispatched a Life Flight helicopter out of Boise Idaho and notified Search and Rescue.

When the Life Flight crew arrived on scene they found a large avalanche debris area. Searching the area, they found a hole with movement inside. The terrain made it impossible to land so they requested help from Two Bear Air Rescue to extract the man.

The two men had scaled down the mountain and dug the man out and were tending to him, while Two Bear Air inserted a Rescue Specialist via the hoist and extracted the man.

He was flown to McCall Airport where he was transferred the Life Flight helicopter.

Two Bear Air has the full rescue video here.