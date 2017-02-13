Roxy Theater to return to its 1937 glamour days - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Roxy Theater to return to its 1937 glamour days

Posted:
MISSOULA -

As Missoula prepares to say goodbye to one historic building, another one will be returned to its former glory.

Many Missoulians can remember their first date, or the first movie they ever saw at the Roxy Theater on Missoula's Hip Strip. Years ago, hundreds of people stood in line outside of the Roxy to get tickets at the box office, a feature that wasn't replaced after a fire destroyed the theater in 1994. But a re-deco is bringing that back.

The Roxy Theater opened in 1937 as the community theater until 1994 when it was destroyed by a fire. It reopened year-round in 2013 and today is a revitalized and lively hub for arts & culture. Its facade is the original, but elements like the box office venue and the vintage neon marquis were never replaced after the fire.

Mike Steinberg, executive director of the Roxy, says this re-deco is something that has been in the works for a while now. He says historic preservation is essential and they're just not making buildings like this anymore.

"So many people grew up going to the movies at the Roxy. They have memories they've carried forward…and preserving the building and even restoring it to its original splendor is a way of honoring that tradition and respecting the significant of the building," says Steinberg.  

The theater has been an anchor for the neighborhood, a force of revitalization and is just one of the many changes to come over the next few years.

Many people grab dinner at one of the restaurants on the Hip Strip before heading to the theater or go for an ice cream cone after at the Big Dipper. Now, the options of what do before or after a movie are growing.

Revitalization of the Hip Strip, like the Roxy's re-deco, is all part of the greater downtown Missoula master plan, which includes many more changes on the way. Recently the Silkroad restaurant shut its doors and now there's the possibility of a new brewery going into that building, and a new wellness center is opening on Valentine's Day. 

Steinberg says the neighborhood's had an overwhelmingly positive response to their re-deco. He says there's kind of a synergy on the Hip Strip where all the businesses work together and support one another.

"Patrons coming and supporting those businesses. That's the wonderful thing about Missoula is how local we are and how much we care about local and the hip strip as one kinda unique place on the planet," says Steinberg.

Steinberg says he's proud to be a part of the Hip Strip community. He looks forward to working alongside any new businesses that may soon be joining the neighborhood.

Construction will be complete in September, just in time for the Roxy's 80th birthday. But before then, the Roxy will host the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.

The Roxy is gathering people's favorite memories of their time there. If you have a favorite memory to share, call (406)800-1937.

