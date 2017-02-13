Calling 911? Not for these winter weather worries

The final month of winter has Montanans looking out for cold-weather concerns on their roadways, in their homes, and throughout their day to day lives.

But whether it's a slide-off on an icy road, or the early signs of a potentially collapsing roof, many people default to calling 911 to address their winter weather worries.

911 is always your best bet with any emergency situation, but roofing contractor Jared Langley said this week that he's heard of a lot of people calling 911 when their roof starts to leak from excessive snow piles.

“I had a client that said they called 911,” Langley said. “911 dispatch for fire and medical; unless you're hurt, that's not what it's for."

Burst pipes represent another household concern throughout the colder temperatures that doesn’t demand a 911 call.

Even a number of car accidents, which generally bring in the most 911 calls, would be better served calling other numbers.

For example, a fender bender or a road slide-off should best be directed toward local police, sheriff’s department, or even the Montana Highway Patrol, as long as there are no serious injuries.

If your life and safety aren’t immediately in danger, there are plenty of other, more effective numbers that are quicker for you, without clogging up a limited number of emergency dispatcher lines.