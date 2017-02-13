Weather experts see biggest ice-jam in 20 years

The largest ice jam break-up in nearly 20 years has Missoula's weather specialists keeping an eye on nearby creeks and rivers.

The National Weather Service station in Missoula reported five significant ice-jams along Lolo Creek on Friday.

As the continue to form, meteorologist Trent Smith said ice-jams can come on suddenly with very little warning, and that the ice-jams over the weekend represent a dodged bullet of sorts.

“These ice-jams cam be very devastating,” said Smith on Sunday. “If they get big enough, they can actually dam up or get clogged around the bridge, and actually start flowing out.”

In fact, Smith said he’s seen ice-jams well up to big enough sizes that they wipe out entire bridges.

But for now, Smith said he’s optimistic they will at least be minimized in the earlier stages of the week, with the incoming weather cycle expected to help the jams melt gradually.