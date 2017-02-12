Dog owners gathered for 14th Annual Bridger Feeds Keg Pull

Sunday, Dog owners joined in the fun for the 14th Annual Bridger Feeds Keg Pull at the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter.

Event Coordinator and Owner of Bridger Animal Nutrition, Libby Burr said about 85-120 dogs participate in the keg pull.

Burr said she started to plan this event back in May of last year and was lucky that the animal shelter and White Dog Brewery decided to join the fun.

She said all types of dogs are welcomed to enter the race. She added they made modifications in order to make it safe for all dogs.

"Even small dogs and large dogs alike will be safe pulling a unit of beer that is appropriate for their body weight actually on a sled. They will always remain in control so they can't hurt their back and front end,” said Burr.

Besides watching your dog pull beer, Burr said this event is about keeping your dog active in the winter.

She says dogs do get cabin fever so it's important to try to get those winter walks in especially when temperatures aren't that bad.

Burr added that the event is also raising money for the animal shelter to help the shelter purchase food, beds, and utilities.

As for race winners, they will receive goodie baskets and a bag of dog food. The first prize winner will receive a lovely trophy from the White Dog Brewery.