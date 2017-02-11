Museum of the Rockies celebrates 60th anniversary - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Museum of the Rockies celebrates 60th anniversary

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

Dinosaurs might be extinct, but the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman is alive and well. Expecting close to 500 people today the museum is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Alicia Thompson Marketing Director at Museum of the Rockies says being open for 60 years is an incredible feeling. 

Thompson says, "It is truly an honor and a privilege to have museum of the Rockies open to the public."

None of this could have been possible without the support of donors, members and visitors.  

Thompson says, "for 60 years, The growth, the learning and the discovery  that we've had enabled us to expand and offer more regional Montana artifacts and fossils then we ever could have 60 years ago and that's thanks to patrons, donors, members and visitors who come and support Museum of the Rockies."

Dr. Caroline McGill, from Butte, founded Museum of the Rockies in 1957. Thompson says she believes McGill would be proud of the progress and direction Museum of the Rockies has gone in.

"I think she would be overjoyed with where her vision, where we have gone and taken her vision with discovery, because her vision she was very adamant that it wasn't about the building it was about what's inside what you show and how you show it to the people and how you interact and how we interact with our guests and visitors, so I think she would be very pleased with us today," says Thompson. 

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.