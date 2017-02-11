Senator Steve Daines returns to Montana and faces protestors at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport

Our hometown proud continues this week in Ennis, Montana. Every week this month, ABC FOX Montana is taking our show on the road to find out what makes many of Montana’s small towns unique.
Kyle Petty, among other sporting legends, are biking through Treasure State scenery, in support of the charity Victory Junction
Flathead County law enforcement are still investigating the disappearance of Corey Flannigan, 26, who was reported missing May 4. Detectives are looking into possible criminal activity surrounding his disappearance, Sheriff Chuck Curry says.
Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.
Appraisers from the Antiques Roadshow came to the Gallatin History Museum Saturday, to appraise treasures found here in the Gallatin Valley.
Angela Marshall is thrilled to be serving as the Manager of Creative Content and anchoring at ABC FOX MONTANA all while living in her home state of Montana! Angela grew up in the small town of Seeley Lake, Montana, which lead to her love for exploring the great outdoors.
Jenna Heberden is a recent graduate of the University of Montana School of Journalism and is exited to continue calling Missoula home for a while longer as she begins her professional journalism career. She was born and raised in Huntington Beach, California and while her hometown has earned the nickname "Surf City," Jenna doesn't surf herself, despite being asked countless times.