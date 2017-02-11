Senator Steve Daines returns to Montana and faces protestors at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport

On Tuesday evening, Montana Senator Steve Daines received national attention after telling Senator Elizabeth Warren to "take a seat." Daines was chairing a debate over Attorney General Nominee Jeff Sessions when he ruled that Warren had violated Senate Protocol.

Senator Daines returned to Montana and to a crowd of people chanting "You work for us!"

According to Daily Kos people who showed up to welcome back the Senator did so out of frustration.

A spokesperson for Senator Daines released a comment to us here at ABC Fox Montana saying, ""Steve's number one priority is to represent all Montanans and Montana values in the Senate. He welcomes the opinions of everyone from the Treasure State."

