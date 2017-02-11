abc fox - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Senator Steve Daines returns to Montana and faces protestors at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

On Tuesday evening, Montana Senator Steve Daines received national attention after telling Senator Elizabeth Warren to "take a seat." Daines was chairing a debate over Attorney General Nominee Jeff Sessions when he ruled that Warren had violated Senate Protocol. 

Senator Daines returned to Montana and to a crowd of people chanting "You work for us!" 

According to Daily Kos people who showed up to welcome back the Senator did so out of frustration. 

A spokesperson for Senator Daines released a comment to us here at ABC Fox Montana saying, ""Steve's number one priority is to represent all Montanans and Montana values in the Senate. He welcomes the opinions of everyone from the Treasure State." 

Click here for a link to the video of people protesting Senator Steve Daines. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • My Home in Montana promotes Montana made products

    My Home in Montana promotes Montana made products

    My Home in Montana promotes Montana made products

    Monday, May 15 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-05-16 03:56:27 GMT

    Our hometown proud continues this week in Ennis, Montana. Every week this month, ABC FOX Montana is taking our show on the road to find out what makes many of Montana’s small towns unique.

    Our hometown proud continues this week in Ennis, Montana. Every week this month, ABC FOX Montana is taking our show on the road to find out what makes many of Montana’s small towns unique.

  • Kyle Petty leading 200 bikers across Montana for charity

    Kyle Petty leading 200 bikers across Montana for charity

    Sunday, May 14 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-05-15 02:50:53 GMT

    Kyle Petty, among other sporting legends, are biking through Treasure State scenery, in support of the charity Victory Junction

    Kyle Petty, among other sporting legends, are biking through Treasure State scenery, in support of the charity Victory Junction

  • Detectives investigating suspicious disappearance of Corey Flannigan

    Detectives investigating suspicious disappearance of Corey Flannigan

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-05-09 17:59:14 GMT

    Flathead County law enforcement are still investigating the disappearance of Corey Flannigan, 26, who was reported missing May 4.  Detectives are looking into possible criminal activity surrounding his disappearance, Sheriff Chuck Curry says. 

    Flathead County law enforcement are still investigating the disappearance of Corey Flannigan, 26, who was reported missing May 4.  Detectives are looking into possible criminal activity surrounding his disappearance, Sheriff Chuck Curry says. 

  • Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:29:04 GMT

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

  • Appraisers from the Antiques Roadshow search for treasures in Bozeman

    Appraisers from the Antiques Roadshow search for treasures in Bozeman

    Saturday, May 13 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-05-13 21:08:21 GMT

    Appraisers from the Antiques Roadshow came to the Gallatin History Museum Saturday, to appraise treasures found here in the Gallatin Valley. 

    Appraisers from the Antiques Roadshow came to the Gallatin History Museum Saturday, to appraise treasures found here in the Gallatin Valley. 

  • Angela Marshall

    Angela Marshall

    Angela Marshall is thrilled to be serving as the Manager of Creative Content and anchoring at ABC FOX MONTANA all while living in her home state of Montana!

    Angela Marshall is thrilled to be serving as the Manager of Creative Content and anchoring at ABC FOX MONTANA all while living in her home state of Montana! Angela grew up in the small town of Seeley Lake, Montana, which lead to her love for exploring the great outdoors.

  • LOOK: Faces Of WA State's Missing People

    LOOK: Faces Of WA State's Missing People

    Thursday, February 27 2014 11:49 AM EST2014-02-27 16:49:33 GMT
    SPOKANE, Wash. - The missing persons listed in this slideshow resided in the state of Washington at the time of their disappearance or may have traveled to Washington State. These pictures came from Washington State Patrol's website. If you have any information about any of these missing people call 1-800-543-5678.
    SPOKANE, Wash. - The missing persons listed in this slideshow resided in the state of Washington at the time of their disappearance or may have traveled to Washington State. These pictures came from Washington State Patrol's website. If you have any information about any of these missing people call 1-800-543-5678.

  • Jenna Heberden

    Jenna Heberden

    Friday, December 11 2015 2:08 PM EST2015-12-11 19:08:20 GMT
    Jenna Heberden is a recent graduate of the University of Montana School of Journalism and is exited to continue calling Missoula home for a while longer as she begins her professional journalism career. She was born and raised in Huntington Beach, California and while her hometown has earned the nickname "Surf City," Jenna doesn't surf herself, despite being asked countless times.

    Jenna Heberden is a recent graduate of the University of Montana School of Journalism and is exited to continue calling Missoula home for a while longer as she begins her professional journalism career. She was born and raised in Huntington Beach, California and while her hometown has earned the nickname "Surf City," Jenna doesn't surf herself, despite being asked countless times.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.