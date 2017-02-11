Fallen firefighter is honored at annual whiteout at Whitefish Mountain Resort

In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.
Saturday May 13th the University of Montana held their 120th graduating ceremony.
Responding officers were informed by dispatch that the threat occurred over the phone and Walmart management was evacuating the store.
On Monday May 22nd, a fundraiser featuring Violin virtuoso Wai Mizutani, will be held to raise money for Peggy’s House.
34 year old April Elizabeth Barrows from Kalispell has been identified as the woman killed in a two vehicle crash that took place near the Gold Country Casino on Thursday May 11th around 8:30 PM.
Kyle Petty, among other sporting legends, are biking through Treasure State scenery, in support of the charity Victory Junction
Appraisers from the Antiques Roadshow came to the Gallatin History Museum Saturday, to appraise treasures found here in the Gallatin Valley.
An AMBER Alert has been issued for 7-year-old Madison Dundon and Jaylynn Dundon, 6. Madison's Caucasian with blue eyes and blonde hair, roughly 4 foot. Her ears are pierced.
The Old Mercantile Brick Giveaway gave Missoula's Merc fans a chance to keep a piece for themselves
North Higgins Avenue in downtown Missoula is closed between Front Street and Main Street.
