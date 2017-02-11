Fallen firefighter is honored at annual whiteout at Whitefish Mo - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Fallen firefighter is honored at annual whiteout at Whitefish Mountain Resort

Posted:
WHITEFISH -

On Saturday, February 11 skiers strapped their skins to their skis and raced up Big Mountain at the 10th annual Whiteout event.

The Whiteout Event held every year involves skiers boot-packing uphill and then skiing or snowboarding down the mountain.  This year, the race was special, because it was in honor of Ben Parsons.

Parsons was a Whitefish firefighter and paramedic who tragically died in an avalanche in January.

Brandon French is a close friend of Parsons’ as they grew up together, skied together and raced together.

French tells ABCFOX how important this whiteout event is for him and all of Parsons’ friends, “Yeah, just in his memory, you know 130 people showed up this time and it's the biggest event ever, people are here it's an emotional event but people are excited to be here and race in memory of Ben."

Although French has won this Whiteout race before, due to health issues he is not racing this year.

In honor of Parsons, Big Mountain is renaming the uphill part of Tony Matt “Benny Up” as Parsons would skin this mountain every day.

