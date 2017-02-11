Ravalli County issues emergency flood proclamation - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Ravalli County issues emergency flood proclamation

Posted: Updated:
RAVALLI COUNTY -

On Friday February 10, Ravalli County Commissioners issued an emergency flooding proclamation.

The most affected areas are east of Corvallis on Willow Creek Road and on the west side near Dutch Hill and Middle Bear Creek Roads.

The Sheriff’s Department advises motorists to avoid these areas and choose a different route until all obstructions are cleared and roads are drained.

Photo courtesy of Ravalli County Sheriff's Department

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Griz softball wins Big Sky championship

    Griz softball wins Big Sky championship

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:31:27 GMT

    In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.

    In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.

  • Time for reflection on graduation day at the University of Montana

    Time for reflection on graduation day at the University of Montana

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:42:56 GMT

    Saturday May 13th the University of Montana held their 120th graduating ceremony.

    Saturday May 13th the University of Montana held their 120th graduating ceremony.

  • Bomb threat in Billings temporarily closes Walmart

    Bomb threat in Billings temporarily closes Walmart

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:31 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:31:41 GMT

    Responding officers were informed by dispatch that the threat occurred over the phone and Walmart management was evacuating the store. 

    Responding officers were informed by dispatch that the threat occurred over the phone and Walmart management was evacuating the store. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.