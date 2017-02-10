Griz Softball starts third ever season as Big Sky program

The Montana Grizzly softball team is only three years old, but don't tell that to this squad. The team has been picked to finish third in the Big Sky conference this season, a feat that has Head Coach Jamie Pinkerton smiling.

The head coach has done a heck of a job building the squad from the ground up as they went 16-34 in year one, but improved by thirteen games in year two, winning 29 times.

The Griz return the Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year from Bozeman, Sydney Stites, as well as five all-conference performers.

Heading into this year, the Griz were picked third in the preseason polls, so it's pretty clear the rest of the conference is noticing the Grizzlies ascension.

The team is starting the season today in Cedar City, Iowa. They beat the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 6-5 after Delene Colburn hit a 3-run home run in the bottom of the 6th. Michaela Hood got the save for the Griz. And then later in the afternoon, the Griz lost 7-4 to the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks. The Griz return to action tomorrow in Iowa to take on the Drake Dragons and Northern Iowa Panthers.