Griz Softball starts third ever season as Big Sky program

After winning their first ever Big Sky Conference title on Saturday, the Montana Grizzly softball team decided the only way to celebrate was with a party; a watch party with the entire team and their new shiny trophy.
After winning their first ever Big Sky Conference title on Saturday, the Montana Grizzly softball team decided the only way to celebrate was with a party; a watch party with the entire team and their new shiny trophy.
The Montana softball team, which won the Big Sky Conference tournament over the weekend at Ogden, Utah, was placed in the Washington regional as the bracket for the 2017 NCAA Division I Softball Championship was revealed on Sunday night.
The Montana softball team, which won the Big Sky Conference tournament over the weekend at Ogden, Utah, was placed in the Washington regional as the bracket for the 2017 NCAA Division I Softball Championship was revealed on Sunday night.
In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.
In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.
The Montana State Bobcats track and field put together a solid performance at the 2017 Big Sky Track and Field Championships.
The Montana State Bobcats track and field put together a solid performance at the 2017 Big Sky Track and Field Championships.
This week's Argo Minute features UGF Men's lacrosse players Colton Thompson & Kobe Johnson.
This week's Argo Minute features UGF Men's lacrosse players Colton Thompson & Kobe Johnson.
In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.
In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.
Saturday May 13th the University of Montana held their 120th graduating ceremony.
Saturday May 13th the University of Montana held their 120th graduating ceremony.
Responding officers were informed by dispatch that the threat occurred over the phone and Walmart management was evacuating the store.
Responding officers were informed by dispatch that the threat occurred over the phone and Walmart management was evacuating the store.
On Monday May 22nd, a fundraiser featuring Violin virtuoso Wai Mizutani, will be held to raise money for Peggy’s House.
On Monday May 22nd, a fundraiser featuring Violin virtuoso Wai Mizutani, will be held to raise money for Peggy’s House.
34 year old April Elizabeth Barrows from Kalispell has been identified as the woman killed in a two vehicle crash that took place near the Gold Country Casino on Thursday May 11th around 8:30 PM.
34 year old April Elizabeth Barrows from Kalispell has been identified as the woman killed in a two vehicle crash that took place near the Gold Country Casino on Thursday May 11th around 8:30 PM.
After winning their first ever Big Sky Conference title on Saturday, the Montana Grizzly softball team decided the only way to celebrate was with a party; a watch party with the entire team and their new shiny trophy.
After winning their first ever Big Sky Conference title on Saturday, the Montana Grizzly softball team decided the only way to celebrate was with a party; a watch party with the entire team and their new shiny trophy.
SPOKANE, Wash.—In another game that came down to the final out, the Gonzaga baseball team picked up a huge victory Sunday as the Zags downed Loyola Marymount 6-5 at Patterson Baseball Complex & Washington Trust Field.
SPOKANE, Wash.—In another game that came down to the final out, the Gonzaga baseball team picked up a huge victory Sunday as the Zags downed Loyola Marymount 6-5 at Patterson Baseball Complex & Washington Trust Field.
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State dropped the series-finale with No. 28 UCLA 12-2 at Bailey-Brayton Field Sunday afternoon.
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State dropped the series-finale with No. 28 UCLA 12-2 at Bailey-Brayton Field Sunday afternoon.
MARSHALL, Texas – Tenth-ranked East Texas Baptist held on to defeat #17 Whitworth 7-5 in the championship of the Marshal, Texas NCAA Division III Softball Regional on Sunday afternoon.
MARSHALL, Texas – Tenth-ranked East Texas Baptist held on to defeat #17 Whitworth 7-5 in the championship of the Marshal, Texas NCAA Division III Softball Regional on Sunday afternoon.
SPOKANE, Wash.—With two of the best starting pitchers in the West Coast Conference on the hill, Saturday night’s game between Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount turned into the pitchers’ duel that everyone expected.
SPOKANE, Wash.—With two of the best starting pitchers in the West Coast Conference on the hill, Saturday night’s game between Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount turned into the pitchers’ duel that everyone expected.
In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.
In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.
The Montana State Bobcats track and field put together a solid performance at the 2017 Big Sky Track and Field Championships.
The Montana State Bobcats track and field put together a solid performance at the 2017 Big Sky Track and Field Championships.
SPOKANE, Wash.—The Gonzaga baseball team returned to Patterson Baseball Complex after 12 days off, but the Zags showed few signs of rust as they began a key West Coast Conference series against Loyola Marymount with a 6-3 win Friday. Gonzaga wasted little time in taking the lead, scoring in the bottom of the first. Leadoff man Sam Brown ripped a double down the right field line for an immediate runner in scoring position. Cleanup hitter Justin Jacobs broug...
SPOKANE, Wash.—The Gonzaga baseball team returned to Patterson Baseball Complex after 12 days off, but the Zags showed few signs of rust as they began a key West Coast Conference series against Loyola Marymount with a 6-3 win Friday. Gonzaga wasted little time in taking the lead, scoring in the bottom of the first. Leadoff man Sam Brown ripped a double down the right field line for an immediate runner in scoring position. Cleanup hitter Justin Jacobs broug...
Kyle Petty, among other sporting legends, are biking through Treasure State scenery, in support of the charity Victory Junction
Kyle Petty, among other sporting legends, are biking through Treasure State scenery, in support of the charity Victory Junction
34 year old April Elizabeth Barrows from Kalispell has been identified as the woman killed in a two vehicle crash that took place near the Gold Country Casino on Thursday May 11th around 8:30 PM.
34 year old April Elizabeth Barrows from Kalispell has been identified as the woman killed in a two vehicle crash that took place near the Gold Country Casino on Thursday May 11th around 8:30 PM.
David Winter comes to Montana from California… but he'd prefer you didn't hold that against him! He grew up in the small town of Tiburon, just north of San Francisco. David moved to Southern California to go to San Diego State University, where he graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism.
I'm originally from Odessa, Washington a town that consisted of only 950 people. I graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University. During my time at WSU I was on Pullman's only nightly news cast Murrow News 8.
I'm originally from Odessa, Washington a town that consisted of only 950 people. I graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University. During my time at WSU I was on Pullman's only nightly news cast Murrow News 8.
Flathead County law enforcement are still investigating the disappearance of Corey Flannigan, 26, who was reported missing May 4. Detectives are looking into possible criminal activity surrounding his disappearance, Sheriff Chuck Curry says.
Flathead County law enforcement are still investigating the disappearance of Corey Flannigan, 26, who was reported missing May 4. Detectives are looking into possible criminal activity surrounding his disappearance, Sheriff Chuck Curry says.