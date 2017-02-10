One man killed in collision on Hwy 93 N near Evaro Hill

Montana Highway Patrol troopers and Missoula County Sheriff's deputies responded to a fatal crash on Highway 93 North on Friday night.

The call came in just after 7:00 p.m.

The accident was located about a mile-and-a-half south of Evaro Hill.

The coroner with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office says that a man in his 20's died at the scene of this two-vehicle crash, which was between a Dodge Durango and a Dodge pick-up truck.

Three other people were transported to a Missoula hospital with injuries.

ABC FOX Montana was told they were conscious when emergency responders arrived.

The southbound lanes of traffic were blocked for a period of time, as emergency responders worked to clear the wreckage.

Troopers used the northbound lanes to move traffic through.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports that road conditions were extremely wet at the time of the crash.