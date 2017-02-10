State Wrestling Highlights: Day One

Kyle Petty, among other sporting legends, are biking through Treasure State scenery, in support of the charity Victory Junction

34 year old April Elizabeth Barrows from Kalispell has been identified as the woman killed in a two vehicle crash that took place near the Gold Country Casino on Thursday May 11th around 8:30 PM.

A federal judge in Boston has scheduled a hearing in a class-action lawsuit by Wal-Mart employees who sued the retail chain for denying health benefits to their same-sex spouses.

David Winter comes to Montana from California… but he'd prefer you didn't hold that against him! He grew up in the small town of Tiburon, just north of San Francisco. David moved to Southern California to go to San Diego State University, where he graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism.

I'm originally from Odessa, Washington a town that consisted of only 950 people. I graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University. During my time at WSU I was on Pullman's only nightly news cast Murrow News 8.

