State Wrestling Highlights: Day One - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

State Wrestling Highlights: Day One

Posted: Updated:

It was day one of the Montana State Wrestling Tournament in Billings, and many local state wrestlers had huge days on the mat. Our Kyle Sherman anchors our coverage from Billings.

  • Griz softball wins Big Sky championship

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:31:27 GMT

    In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.

  • Time for reflection on graduation day at the University of Montana

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:42:56 GMT

    Saturday May 13th the University of Montana held their 120th graduating ceremony.

  • Bomb threat in Billings temporarily closes Walmart

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:31 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:31:41 GMT

    Responding officers were informed by dispatch that the threat occurred over the phone and Walmart management was evacuating the store. 

  • Kyle Petty leading 200 bikers across Montana for charity

    Sunday, May 14 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-05-15 02:50:53 GMT

    Kyle Petty, among other sporting legends, are biking through Treasure State scenery, in support of the charity Victory Junction

  • Driver killed in 2 vehicle crash identified

    Saturday, May 13 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-05-13 17:19:51 GMT

    34 year old April Elizabeth Barrows from Kalispell has been identified as the woman killed in a two vehicle crash that took place near the Gold Country Casino on Thursday May 11th around 8:30 PM.

  • The latest: Australia says China responsible for NKorea

    Monday, May 15 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-05-15 04:15:57 GMT
    South Korea says rival North Korea launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile.
  • Hearing set in Wal-Mart same-sex benefits settlement

    Monday, May 15 2017 6:11 AM EDT2017-05-15 10:11:47 GMT
    A federal judge in Boston has scheduled a hearing in a class-action lawsuit by Wal-Mart employees who sued the retail chain for denying health benefits to their same-sex spouses.
  • Detectives investigating suspicious disappearance of Corey Flannigan

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-05-09 17:59:14 GMT

    Flathead County law enforcement are still investigating the disappearance of Corey Flannigan, 26, who was reported missing May 4.  Detectives are looking into possible criminal activity surrounding his disappearance, Sheriff Chuck Curry says. 

