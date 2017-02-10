'Dancing with the Missoula Stars': creating costumes

The countdown is on until the 'Dancing with the Missoula Stars' showcase, featuring ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall.

Right now, she and her professional dance partner, Katie Lewis, are putting the finishing touches on their costumes.

They incorporating bomber jackets, black baseball caps and more into the hip hop dance routine.

Angela has two dress rehearsals scheduled for next week before the final performance on Saturday, February 17.

'Dancing with the Missoula Stars' helps raise funds for the Downtown Dance Collective, which is helping to bring social dance into the public schools and beyond.

If you would like to support dancing in the Missoula community, be sure to purchase your ticket to the final performance.