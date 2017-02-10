Bozeman Fire Department has already received 530 calls for service

The Bozeman Fire Department is having one busy year.

Averaging eight to ten calls a day Bozeman fire is dedicated to serving the community of Bozeman no matter the work load.

530 calls, That's how many calls the Bozeman Fire Department has received total and it's only February.

Battalion Chief Graver Johnson says, "We're definitely on pace to surpass the amount of calls we had last year."

This past January was the coldest January since 1979. Chief Johnson believes that has something to do with the high number of calls.

"A lot of things just with, because people, are their heaters are running more so we see a lot of instance with that and just people being exposed to the cold. We run a lot of calls EMS wise with people being out in the elements," says Chief Johnson

Chief Johnson has been chief for only six months, but he's been on the department for twenty years. He says that the calls for service have increased every year since he started.

Chief Johnson says, "Bozeman's you know, not the small sleepy little town, cowboy town, that it used to be 20 years ago. I mean we're always one of the top 20 college towns, top five ski towns, all that recognition brings a lot of people."

3,900 calls were made in 2015 and over 4,000 were made last year. Chief Johnson expects that number to be even higher this year.

He says, "I would say we are probably on pace for 4,700, 4,800 just depends we may hit 5,000."

Out of the 530 calls only a handful have been for fires.

Chief Johnson says, "Actual true fires 4 in 2 months we've got a total of seven it looks like but a lot of times those are just room and contents but 4 pretty good fires."

Johnson says that calls can vary from someone simply slipping on the ice or someone going into full blown cardiac arrest.