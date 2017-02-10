Missoula remains in flood advisory

Missoula remains in a flood advisory as the National Weather Service says that could last through Friday night as more snow melts.

Drivers have probably seen flooded roads around Missoula throughout the day.

ABC FOX Montana visited the Missoula County office of emergency services and public works Friday.

At the public works location, bags for sand are available, except they don’t have actual sand.

We didn’t see many people coming and going and that is likely because O.E.S. officials say as of Friday, they don’t know of any homes flooding.

We also spoke with director of emergency services, Adriane Beck, who says people are preparing for any potential damage by going out and getting those sand bags.

"Missoula County has several pallets of sand bags that we have in our stores to protect county infrastructure; roads, bridges, culverts, those kinds of things in the event of flooding. So we've made those available to the public. If they want to come and get some sand bags, they can protect their homes,” said Beck.

Beck says the advisory is set to expire at around 11:00 p.m. Friday.

She also says that at this time, the National Weather Service has not extended the advisory.

Depending on conditions Friday night and Saturday morning, that may change.

ABC FOX Montana will be watching weather conditions in case flooding does occur.