$125 million price tag for new high school presented to school board

The price tag of $125 million dollars is the recommended price for building a new and much needed high school in Bozeman.

Committee members said this is the first time a committee has voted unanimously on a plan."

"You had a committee of maybe 40 to 50 educators, parents and community members making this recommendation and I was involved on whether it was one high school or two and it was really contentious,” said “To say this is the package that we need to meet future education needs and have them agree to me and says this is what the district says is important.”

Superintendent Rob Watson broke down the details to the school board.

“The plan includes $87 million on construction, $12 million on site work and $21 million and soft costs for a total price of $125 million,” said Rob Watson, Bozeman Superintendent.

It calls for building Bozeman’s second high school at cottonwood road and west oak street, and upgrading the original Bozeman High to make it more functional and energy efficient.

The committee's plan calls for constructing both high schools to hold up to 1,500 students each, so that they would have roughly equal numbers of classes, elective offerings, sports teams and clubs.

Douglas Fischer, a Bozeman school board trustee, says he is interested to know what the public will say.

"I've heard the whole spectrum of things,” said Fischer. “ I've heard people say go for the 144 million we want to invest in our kids and then I've heard people say how can we spend that much? A new high school in Bozeman is going to cost at least $90 million and then we leave Bozeman High School high and dry I don't think the community wants that."

The next meeting to discuss more on the price tag will be at Willson school at 5:45 Monday January 13th and the voting will take place on February 16th at 6pm.