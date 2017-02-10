Ravalli County Commissioners issue flood emergency

Ravalli County Commissioners issued an emergency proclamation this morning due to continuing flooding issues in Ravalli County. The most significant areas at this time are east of Corvallis on Willow Creek Road and on the west side near Dutch Hill and Middle Bear Creek Roads. Motorists should avoid those areas and choose alternate routes until culvert obstructions are cleared and the roads are able to drain properly.

The Ravalli County Road Department is responding to reports of ice and water flooding county roads. People needing to report flooded roadways should call the Ravalli County Dispatch non-emergency number at 363-3033.

Property owners wishing to obtain sandbags and sand can access those resources at the following locations:

Corvallis Fire Station #1

Victor Fire Station

Stevensville Fire Station west of the Stevi Wye

Three Mile Fire Station number 2 on Eastside Hwy

Florence Fire Station #2 on Hidden Valley North

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton and OEM Director Erik Hoover thanked the Ravalli County Road and Bridge Department for quick responses to flooded roads and for providing the sand for public availability. Updates will be provided and notices of closed or dangerous roads will be noticed on the Ravalli County Sheriff's app for smart phones.