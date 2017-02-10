Ravalli County flood update - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Ravalli County Commissioners issue flood emergency

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Ravalli County Commissioners issued an emergency proclamation this morning due to continuing flooding issues in Ravalli County.  The most significant areas at this time are east of Corvallis on Willow Creek Road and on the west side near Dutch Hill and Middle Bear Creek Roads.  Motorists should avoid those areas and choose alternate routes until culvert obstructions are cleared and the roads are able to drain properly.

The Ravalli County Road Department is responding to reports of ice and water flooding county roads.  People needing to report flooded roadways should call the Ravalli County Dispatch non-emergency number at 363-3033. 

Property owners wishing to obtain sandbags and sand can access those resources at the following locations:

Corvallis Fire Station #1

Victor Fire Station

Stevensville Fire Station west of the Stevi Wye

Three Mile Fire Station number 2 on Eastside Hwy

Florence Fire Station #2 on Hidden Valley North

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton and OEM Director Erik Hoover thanked the Ravalli County Road and Bridge Department for quick responses to flooded roads and for providing the sand for public availability.  Updates will be provided and notices of closed or dangerous roads will be noticed on the Ravalli County Sheriff's app for smart phones. 

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Griz softball wins Big Sky championship

    Griz softball wins Big Sky championship

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:31:27 GMT

    In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.

    In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.

  • Time for reflection on graduation day at the University of Montana

    Time for reflection on graduation day at the University of Montana

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:42:56 GMT

    Saturday May 13th the University of Montana held their 120th graduating ceremony.

    Saturday May 13th the University of Montana held their 120th graduating ceremony.

  • Bomb threat in Billings temporarily closes Walmart

    Bomb threat in Billings temporarily closes Walmart

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:31 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:31:41 GMT

    Responding officers were informed by dispatch that the threat occurred over the phone and Walmart management was evacuating the store. 

    Responding officers were informed by dispatch that the threat occurred over the phone and Walmart management was evacuating the store. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.