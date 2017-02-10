Governor Bullock declares state disaster after damaging winter storm

Governor Steve Bullock today issued an executive order declaring a state disaster to exist on the Blackfeet Nation and in Glacier and Lincoln Counties, and authorized the National Guard and expenditure of funds to assist with community health and safety.

“This winter storm has proven extremely damaging to roadways, railways, and Montanans relying on access to critical community infrastructure,” Governor Bullock said of the declaration. “Thanks to strong partnerships at the local and state levels, communities are keeping their residents safe as record amounts of snow move through our state.”

The declaration is in response to a severe storm on February 3 that brought heavy amounts of snow over most of Northwestern Montana.

The heavy snowfall created extraordinary conditions related to opening and maintaining state, county, local and tribal roadways for vehicular travel and forced the closure of railway operations in Flathead and Glacier Counties due to recurring avalanches. State resources have been requested to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of residents and stranded travelers, and provide access to critical community infrastructure including hospitals, food and energy supplies, schools and local government offices, and public safety operations.

Bullock’s executive order can be found at: http://governor.mt.gov/LinkClick.aspx?fileticket=jfxFUSkgJ9c%3d&portalid=16