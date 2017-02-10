Panel tables bill to abolish Montana's death penalty - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Panel tables bill to abolish Montana's death penalty

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A legislative committee has tabled a bill that would abolish Montana's death penalty.
    
The House Judiciary Committee voted 10-9 Friday against advancing the measure to the full House. The bill could be revived, but it is likely dead for the legislative session.
    
Bills to abolish the state's death penalty have failed in every legislative session since 1999, which is as far back as the Legislature's online bill-tracking archive goes.
    
Executions in Montana were blocked in 2015 when a state judge ruled that the state doesn't have access to one of the drugs that can be legally used in lethal injections.
    
There are two inmates on the state's death row. The state's last execution was in 2006.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Griz softball wins Big Sky championship

    Griz softball wins Big Sky championship

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:31:27 GMT

    In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.

    In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.

  • Time for reflection on graduation day at the University of Montana

    Time for reflection on graduation day at the University of Montana

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:42:56 GMT

    Saturday May 13th the University of Montana held their 120th graduating ceremony.

    Saturday May 13th the University of Montana held their 120th graduating ceremony.

  • Bomb threat in Billings temporarily closes Walmart

    Bomb threat in Billings temporarily closes Walmart

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:31 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:31:41 GMT

    Responding officers were informed by dispatch that the threat occurred over the phone and Walmart management was evacuating the store. 

    Responding officers were informed by dispatch that the threat occurred over the phone and Walmart management was evacuating the store. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.