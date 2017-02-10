Red Cross opens shelter in Browning due to severe weather

The Red Cross has opened a shelter in Browning for the people in need of help due to severe weather there. The shelter is located at the Browning Middle School at 900 S Piegan Street.

Anyone affected by the blizzard can stay at the shelter.

A Red Cross shelter provides a safe place to sleep, hot meals and snacks and other needed supplies. All Red Cross services are free.

“The evolving weather events have the potential to affect many residents in the area and we urge everyone to stay alert to changing conditions and listen to the advice of local officials,” says Diane Wright, Executive Director of Montana Red Cross. “The Red Cross stands ready to provide support, but the most important thing people can do right now is to be prepared.”

To get ready for severe weather events, here is what you can do:

Download the free Red Cross Emergency App . The app will help keep you, your family and your pets safe by showing you what to do before, during and after a disaster. To download the app, go here: http://www.redcross.org/get-help/prepare-for-emergencies/mobile-apps

Create and practice a Disaster Plan. Talk to everyone in your household about what to do when a disaster happens. Decide where you would meet and who you would contact. Assemble and maintain an emergency preparedness kit (see below). Be prepared to evacuate your family and pets at a moment’s notice.

Dress in several layers of lightweight clothing; wear waterproof, insulated boots to keep your feet warm and dry and to maintain your footing in ice and snow.

Minimize travel. If travel is necessary, keep a disaster supplies kit in your vehicle.

Listen to a NOAA Weather Radio or other local news channels for critical information from the National Weather Service (NWS).

Winterize your vehicle and keep the gas tank full. A full tank will keep the fuel line from freezing.

Insulate your home by installing storm windows or covering windows with plastic from the inside to keep cold air out.

Maintain heating equipment and chimneys by having them cleaned and inspected every year.

Bring pets/companion animals inside. Move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas with non-frozen drinking water.

Running water, even at a trickle, helps prevent pipes from freezing.

All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside and kept clear to prevent carbon-monoxide poisoning or fire.

supplies you will need to prepare for a winter storm and a possible power outage

Water—at least a 3-day supply; one gallon per person per day

Food—at least a 3-day supply of nonperishable, easy-to-prepare food

Flashlight

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)

Extra batteries

First aid kit

Medications (7-day supply) and medical items (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, cane)

Multi-purpose tool

Sanitation and personal hygiene items

Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)

Cell phone with chargers

Family and emergency contact information

Extra cash

Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers)

Pet supplies (collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, bowl)

Tools/supplies for securing your home

Sand, rock salt or non-clumping kitty litter to make walkways and steps less slippery

Warm coats, gloves or mittens, hats, boots and extra blankets and warm clothing for all household members

One or more alternate heating methods such as fireplaces or wood- or coal-burning stoves

after a severe winter storm

Go to a designated public shelter if your home loses power or heat during periods of extreme cold.

Avoid driving when conditions include sleet, freezing rain or drizzle, snow or dense fog.

Before tackling strenuous tasks in cold temperatures, consider your physical condition and the nature of the task.

Protect yourself from frostbite and hypothermia. Stay indoors, if possible.

Help people who require special assistance such as elderly people living alone, people with disabilities and children.

Check on your animals and make sure that their access to food and water is not blocked by snow drifts, ice or other obstacles.

Make a donation To help the people affected by disasters, please make a donation to support American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to provide shelter, food, emotional support and other assistance in response to disasters. To donate, please go to www.redcross.org/montana or call 1-800-272-6668. Contributions may also be sent to American Red Cross of Montana, 1300 28th Street South, Great Falls, MT 59405.

Volunteer People who are interested in ongoing or longer-term volunteer opportunities can visit //www.redcross.org/montana and click on “Volunteer” to start their application. Training is free and open to the public. A background check will be performed on all applicants.