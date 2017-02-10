Somers/Lakeside house total loss in fire, pets' fate unknown - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Somers/Lakeside house total loss in fire, pets' fate unknown

Somers/Lakeside Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday night on Stoner Creek Road. 

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the house. 

With the help of Kalispell Fire, they were able to known down the flames, but the structure was a total loss. The residents were able to escape, but it's unknown if their cats made it out alive. 

