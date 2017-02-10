Montana kids struggle with hunger: How some 4th graders decided to help

Since 2014 the USDA has reported significant decreases in the number of households with food insecurity, but insufficient access to food is still a big problem for many families in the U.S.

The USDA estimated that 12.7% of households in the U.S. were food insecure some time during 2015, meaning they lacked access to enough food for an active, healthy life.

That’s 6.4 million children that lived in food-insecure households in 2015.

According to the Montana Food Bank Network, approximately 1 in 7 Montanans struggle with hunger, including 45,000 children living in food insecure homes.

Wanting to help solve the hunger problem in their community, some 4th graders at Ridge View Elementary decided to work together to organize a food drive for the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.

4th grader McKenzy Heppner recognizes how much the food drive could benefit other kids: “There are programs in this school that help kids for the weekend to feed their families...I think it would be really hard, and it would just be sad."

The food drive will be going on until February 22, and the students hope to raise 3,000 pounds of food.

If you want to help them reach their goal, you can drop off your donations at Ridge View Elementary.