Ridge View Elementary 4th graders work together to give back to the community

4th graders at Ridge View Elementary have teamed up to help the community through a food drive that they organized all by themselves.

The students say that they were inspired to give back to the community last month after learning in class about the humanitarian efforts of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

4th grader Hunter Feddes says, "We kind of just got done with Martin Luther king day and wanted to do something for the community like he did."

Jodi Salmon and Alyssa Barnett’s 4th grade classes wrote letters to the principle explaining their plan and why they wanted to hold the food drive.

Once the principle approved, the fourth graders worked together to get the word out about the drive, making posters and promoting it during the school announcements.

The students say that while organizing the food drive all by themselves has been challenging, they know that their hard work will pay off and help a lot of people in the community.

4th grader McKenzy Heppner says she's learned that "you can make anything happen as long as you try hard."

All of the food from the drive will be donated to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, and you can drop off your donations at Ridge View Elementary in Belgrade until February 22.