Lady Cats top Northern Arizona, Bobcat men lose on the road

BOZEMAN -

Montana State 86, Northern Arizona 69

The Montana State women continued their hot run in the friendly confines of Worthington Arena, as the Cats topped Northern Arizona 86-69 for their 21st straight win in Bozeman. Five Cats scored in double figures, led by Riley Nordgaard with 16 points. Peyton Ferris, Annika Lai, Hannah Caudill, and Blaire Braxton joined Nordgaard in double figures. The Cats never seemed settled and struggled with turnovers early in the game, but were lifted by a strong showing from their bench, which outscored the Lumberjack bench 32-4.

The Bobcat women will look for their 22nd consecutive home win on Saturday, when they host Southern Utah at Worthington Arena.

Montana State 63, Northern Arizona 69

The Montana State men hoped to bounce back on the road at Northern Arizona, but a late comeback attempt came up short as the Cats fell to the Lumberjacks 69-63. It was a quiet night for standout Tyler Hall. The sophomore from Rock Island, Illinois scored just 13 points, shooting just 25 percent from the field. For the second consecutive game, the Cats faced a deficit at the free throw line. Northern Arizona made 21 free throws, while the Cats attempted just 19.

Down 10 late, the Cats used free throws, some strong defense, and a little bit of bad luck at the charity stripe for NAU to cut the Lumberjack lead to 3. However, the Cats missed a couple of close range shots and the Lumberjacks made just enough free throws to hang on and get the win. 

The Cats will look to end their two game skid on Saturday against Southern Utah in Cedar City.

  Griz softball wins Big Sky championship

    In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.

  Cats representing well at Big Sky Championships

    The Montana State Bobcats track and field put together a solid performance at the 2017 Big Sky Track and Field Championships.

  5/6: Argo Minute - Colton Thompson & Kobe Johnson - UGF Men's Lacrosse

    This week's Argo Minute features UGF Men's lacrosse players Colton Thompson & Kobe Johnson.

  Bucs fall to ETBU 7-5 as Whitworth's historic season ends in NCAA regional final

    MARSHALL, Texas – Tenth-ranked East Texas Baptist held on to defeat #17 Whitworth 7-5 in the championship of the Marshal, Texas NCAA Division III Softball Regional on Sunday afternoon.

  Abbott hurls shutout as LMU beats Gonzaga to even crucial series

    SPOKANE, Wash.—With two of the best starting pitchers in the West Coast Conference on the hill, Saturday night's game between Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount turned into the pitchers' duel that everyone expected.

  WSU Beats UCLA to Clinch Fourth-Straight Pac-12 Series

    by WSU Athletics PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State used 12 hits to post a 7-3 victory over No. 28 UCLA at Bailey-Brayton Field Saturday afternoon, clinching its fourth straight conference series for the first time since 1995. WSU (24-22, 10-13 Pac-12) saw four players record multiple-hit games led by sophomore shortstop Andres Alvarez with three hits and two runs scored. Junior designated hitter Blake Clanton had two hits including his third homer of the season.
