Lady Cats top Northern Arizona, Bobcat men lose on the road

Montana State 86, Northern Arizona 69

The Montana State women continued their hot run in the friendly confines of Worthington Arena, as the Cats topped Northern Arizona 86-69 for their 21st straight win in Bozeman. Five Cats scored in double figures, led by Riley Nordgaard with 16 points. Peyton Ferris, Annika Lai, Hannah Caudill, and Blaire Braxton joined Nordgaard in double figures. The Cats never seemed settled and struggled with turnovers early in the game, but were lifted by a strong showing from their bench, which outscored the Lumberjack bench 32-4.

The Bobcat women will look for their 22nd consecutive home win on Saturday, when they host Southern Utah at Worthington Arena.

Montana State 63, Northern Arizona 69

The Montana State men hoped to bounce back on the road at Northern Arizona, but a late comeback attempt came up short as the Cats fell to the Lumberjacks 69-63. It was a quiet night for standout Tyler Hall. The sophomore from Rock Island, Illinois scored just 13 points, shooting just 25 percent from the field. For the second consecutive game, the Cats faced a deficit at the free throw line. Northern Arizona made 21 free throws, while the Cats attempted just 19.

Down 10 late, the Cats used free throws, some strong defense, and a little bit of bad luck at the charity stripe for NAU to cut the Lumberjack lead to 3. However, the Cats missed a couple of close range shots and the Lumberjacks made just enough free throws to hang on and get the win.

The Cats will look to end their two game skid on Saturday against Southern Utah in Cedar City.