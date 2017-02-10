We Investigate: Should the Silver Theater have collapsed?

MISSOULA- ABC FOX Montana is investigating why the Silver Theater collapsed in Missoula roughly one week ago.

After it caved in on February 4th, so many people thankful that no one was inside at the time, and no injuries or deaths were reported.

"We were shocked, says Mike Steinberg, executive director, Roxy Theater. “I mean how that does… I mean how does that even… we had no idea."

When Mike Steinberg from the Roxy Theater heard what happened to the Silver Theater over the weekend, he went down to his own theater, just in case.

“But I just wanted to make sure there wasn't any visible damage or leakage that would suggest that we were going to have some other kind of failure here."

Luckily there was not.

And luckily when the Silver Theater structure failed no people were inside.

Thursday afternoon you could still see the curtain draped over the movie screen. If the theater had collapsed just two weeks later, hundreds of people would have been inside for the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.

The Silver Theater property is now fenced off.

"So, it's very low-tech,” says Tom Beaudette, Beaudette Consulting Engineers. “We take a square foot of snow and weigh it."

Tom Beaudette shows us how his structural engineering firm tests snow load on roofs.

He weighs a sample.

Beaudette says there's little concern if the cubic foot of snow is less than 30 pounds.

“One square foot of snow in this case is right at 11.4, 11.6 pounds."

Beaudette says it was more likely a clogged drain that may have left inches of standing water on the roof.

"If it's pure water it's 62 pounds a cubic foot," says Beaudette.

The engineers in Beaudette’s firm design structures much differently that they did in 1950, when the Silver Theater was built. Today concrete columns would need to be put every four feet with rebar reinforcement.

Our investigation led us to property records.

The Silver Foundation bought the building in 2015 from this man, Jim Ramsay.

Before his marriage counseling practice, he ran the Calvary Community Church.

We spoke with him Thursday afternoon and that is where he offered some further insight.

He says he bought the building in 1984.

The church was considering installing windows and testing concluded that installation would have been easy because there were no concrete columns or rebar in the masonry.

He also told ABC FOX Montana that during the bad winter of 1996, he cleared snow on the roof using a snow blower.

He says the blades damaged the roof and caused water leaks, so he hired someone to install a new waterproof surface for the roof, with a 20 year guarantee.

That guarantee would have run out in December.

There are hundreds, if not thousands of commercial buildings throughout Montana with flat roofs that were built in 1950 and before.

"Even years ago, the builders, architects, engineers,” says Don Verrue, Building Official, City of Missoula. “Knew they had to design to withstand snow loads that we get here in Missoula."

Don Verrue is in charge of building inspections for the city of Missoula. He says structural inspections are only done if a bank orders one during a sale, or if major changes are occurring at the building.

There are no random or periodic testing of buildings required, only if a building owner chooses.

However we asked: shouldn't someone be responsible other than the building owner to police itself?

"No.” says Verrue. “It's totally on the building owner to make sure they have a safe building for the public."

Not true in Singapore, though, where buildings inspections are required by law every five years - - paid for by the owners - - including load tests if the testing engineer deems it necessary.

ABC FOX Montana couldn't find any periodic testing requirements anywhere in the U.S.- - even with near tragedies occurring right in our backyard.

“Oh gosh!” says Verrue. “I don't like even going down that road to think what would have happened if we had people in there."