Experts: Mt Jumbo not a concern with urban avalanche warning

Missoula and several neighboring counties remain under a high avalanche alert through Friday morning at 6:00 am, but local emergency responders and avalanche forecasters looked to relieve local concerns on Thursday regarding one specific peak.

Whenever the term “Urban Avalanche Warning” is heard in Missoula, many residents recall the fatal urban avalanche of 2014 on Mount Jumbo that shocked the city.

Missoula Fire Chief Jason Diehl said Thursday that it’s still a concern many residents have each time there’s an avalanche threat, but pointed out how unusual the 2014 incident was.

"It was perfect conditions that led to that avalanche, obviously in my lifetime I don't think there’s ever been an event like that in the Rattlesnake,” Diehl said. “We've had smaller avalanches, but nothing of that magnitude."

The West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation issued the warning Thursday morning, but Lead Avalanche Specialist Travis Craft said it’s primarily focused toward the public lands under the National Forest Service.

Craft reported that natural avalanches are likely, but human-caused avalanches are very likely for the time being.

"We have dangerous avalanche conditions due to the massive new load of snow and rain that has accumulated on our snow pack, and it is recommended not to travel on avalanche terrain today,” Craft said on Thursday.

The Missoula and Bitterroot areas, according to Craft’s warning, have several areas with 5-7 inches of snow that are covered with about 1-2 inches of water after this most recent weather cycle; rainfall on top of snow, Craft said, are a recipe for avalanches.

But Missoula’s Mount Jumbo falls under the city’s watch, not the Avalanche Foundation’s.

To keep an eye on it, Craft said, a relationship was formed back in 2014 with Missoula Fire Department, to keep a close eye on the conditions of Mount Jumbo and prevent any avalanche from forming over nearby homes again.

For this week, Chief Diehl said, conditions are nowhere near where they were in 2014, which combined an unusual forecast of stockpiling snow and eastern blowing winds.

"You can look up there today and you can see all the brush and even grass on the face of Jumbo, so there's no snow loading on it,” Diehl said confidently.

When 6:00 am rolls around on Friday morning, it will offer avalanche forecasters their next opportunity to assess the snow pack and see if the warning should be continued or terminated altogether.