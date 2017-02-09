Mayor and City Commissioners listen to Bozeman residents on sanctuary city proposal

A new development today in the push to make Bozeman a sanctuary city.

Mayor Carson Taylor announced that Bozeman will not become an official sanctuary city.

He says he listened to all comments on what he believes if the best decision for Bozeman right now.

Mayor Carson Taylor says he came to this decision not to make Bozeman a sanctuary city after him and other commissioners received many phone calls comments and emails on this issue.

"I think it gave me a sense that this is very controversial,” said Mayor Taylor. “The part of the controversy is you can interpret a sanctuary city in about 40 to 50 different ways and that's why in my mind we stand on who we are."

In a press conference held today, Mayor Taylor says he feels Bozeman is already providing a secure environment regardless of someone's immigration status.

However, the mayor says he would not take a firm stand on the issue.

“There's a lot of worry about what's going on, but I want to show everyone the city of Bozeman is going to continue to be the same city of Bozeman that it has been and continue on in the future," said Mayor Taylor.

After the proposal brought forward during Monday’s city commission meeting, he spoke with the police department on how law enforcement would handle the situation.

"I talked to the police and we talked about how things going and we concluded that were using best place practices and things are going well and we see no need to change anything at this point time," said Mayor Taylor.

City commissioner Chris Mehl says, everyone on the commission simply listens to what the people of Bozeman have to say.

"Try to do the best we can to track all the public comment, said Mehl. “Sometimes on a hot issue it is overwhelming. With Twitter, Facebook, many Facebook pages, letters, a lot of emails and phone calls as best as we can we take all those. I try to take a little bit of each."

After showing him the end results of our opinion poll on Bozeman becoming a sanctuary city with 82 percent against and 18 percent for. Mehl says he does take poll results as comment when it comes to decision-making.

“It's something that people like,” said Mehl. “They enjoy responding to it and sometimes people tell me that they've voted in a poll and then realize that they should call their commissioners directly. So you’re sparking that discussion which is good.”

One thing he wants Bozeman residents to know is "It's important that we listen and consider we can't please everybody but we need people that they were heard and taken seriously."