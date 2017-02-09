Finally! Lady Griz end 13 game losing streak; Griz men win by 15 on the road

Montana 64, Southern Utah 55

It's been a long season for the Montana Lady Griz. Coming into tonight, the team were losers of 13 straight games, including 11 straight Big Sky conference matchups. But after playing the Montana State Bobcats close last Saturday at home, the Lady Griz came into tonight's matchup with the also winless in conference Southern Utah Thunderbirds with a lot of confidence.

And on Stand Up To Cancer Night in Dahlberg, the Lady Griz gut out a 64-55 win. Mackenzie Johnston was four assists shy of a triple double, and Taylor Goligoski and Madi Schoening chipped in with 12 to end the losing streak for good. Mikeyla Issak had ten rebounds, and Hailey Nicholson had ten.

The Lady Griz return home Saturday to take on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, as they look to make it a two game winning streak.

The Montana men, coming off their first victory in three weeks this past Saturday against Montana State, were back on the road at Cedar City, Utah to take on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. After a slow start, Sayeed Pridgette came off the bench and put up 19 points, and Walter Wright had 14 off the bench as the Griz picked up their seventh conference win 70-55.

The men continue to go down south as they travel to Flagstaff, Arizona to take on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Saturday.