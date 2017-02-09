Montana Senator Steve Daines gains national attention after silencing Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Daines was chairing a debate over Attorney General Nominee Jeff Sessions Tuesday evening when he ruled that warren had violated senate protocol.

This morning Daines made an appearance on Fox News explaining his decision to have Senator Warren "take a seat."

The objection happened about 30 minutes after Warren was initially warned about "impugning" sessions. This morning on fox news, Daines explained his reasoning on his decision to "sit down" Warren

Daines says, "It's very important that we adhere to the rules of the United States Senate which ensures we have a civil disclosure, civil conversation and rule 19 is very clear. You cannot impugn a sitting senator, and that's what happened with Senator Warren and Jeff Sessions."

Rule 19 of the senate rules states that "No senator in debate shall, directly or indirectly, by any form of words impute to another senator or to other senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a senator."

Caitlin Borgmann, Executive Director at American Civil Liberties Union of Montana says we have to be able to have open debates in congress.

"It's very troubling that she was silenced. It's troubling because she's a woman and I think it's ironic given that Jeannette Rankin who was such a pioneer in terms of Women's Rights and the first woman to serve in congress and comes from Montana, you know it's ironic that it was a Senator from Montana who helped silence Senator Warren," says Borgmann.

However, Daines says that rule 19 applies no matter who you are and that his decision was not sexist.

Daines says, "I didn't care if it was a man, woman no matter what state you come from the rule applies consistently for all United State Senators."

Lee Banville Associate Professor at University of Montana says even with the national attention received.. the silencing of warren shouldn't cause to many problems for Senator Daines office.

Banville says, "it runs a bit of a risk, he's going to face more opposition from Democrats who actually weren't pro Steve Daines and so I think for some conservative they will actually cheer this move. My guess is it probably won't change his trajectory when it comes to whether Montanans will support his re-election."

Daines would also say in his Fox News interview that the senate needs to be held to a higher standard.