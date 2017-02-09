Butte Rescue Mission violates fire and building codes

Butte Fire Marshall, Brian Doherty said Butte Rescue Mission is currently in immediate danger after he found several building and fire code violations.

Doherty said this all started when a citizen made a complaint to the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department about the rescue mission.

After hearing the complaint, the fire department decided to make their way over to the rescue mission to inspect the facility.

Doherty said while he was making the inspections he discovered there are no alarm systems in place and the facility is over capacity.

He added there were electrical and heating issues too.

Doherty stated that there is not enough money to fix the violations. However, the fire department is giving the rescue mission sometimes to find a solution with the help of Action Inc. and Butte-Silver Bow County, and uptown business owners.

Right now, the only solution is to move into a different facility.

"It's in immediate danger. The Rescue Mission has acknowledged and they know if this solution is not meet that they’re going to have to go to a different venue and close down the facility,” said Doherty.

The Butte Rescue Mission according to Doherty has their eyes on the Homeward Bound facility in uptown Butte.

Doherty said it was actually at one time a homeless shelter but closed down. He added that this would be a perfect solution for the rescue mission.

In the meantime, the fire department has helped the rescue mission in many ways, like installing alarm systems.

He ensures ABC FOX Montana, that staff at rescue mission did make minor changes recently, including visible exits and smoke alarms

In the coming weeks, Doherty said public forums will be held to brainstorm.