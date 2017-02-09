Wind and warmer conditions sweep across Montana

Our weather coverage continues in the southwest corner of the state.

The Park County Sheriff's Office is bracing for white-out conditions in Livingston. If conditions get worse, crews may have to shut down parts of I-90.

The story for tonight is the wind, and those warmer conditions. This wind can make your drive a little tougher across Montana.

That wind can be dangerous for travelers.

If you are heading toward Great Falls, know that the strongest winds are going to be on along the rocky mountain front.

The winds could reach 40 to 50 mph could be even higher at some times.

Of course Livingston is always plagued with wind too as many Montanans already know.

So if you are traveling east be careful of significant blowing and drifting snow.

And if you are experiencing clear roads, watch out because roads could easily get covered again

According to the national weather center, we’ve had record snow fall up in parts of North West Montana

That's going to create very hazardous road conditions tonight and tomorrow morning.

Conditions are always changing, we could see some of that snow change into freezing rain.

With the snow on some roads already adding a little bit of ice on there could make traveling tonight and early in the morning more difficult for your commute. So make sure you take it slow and watch out for icy roadways.