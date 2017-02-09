Ravalli County flood affecting agriculture businesses

Flooding in Ravalli County continued through Thursday.

Although the flood warning was downgraded to an advisory, the impact to area has spread and officials say roads are also now flooded.

For some in the agriculture business, this flood is really taking a toll. One business owner is ankle deep in damage control.

Deborah Lay runs a horse rehabilitation nonprofit and her biggest concern is keeping the water at bay. Her next, is how to pay for the damage.

"In a 14 stall barn, I have two functioning stalls right now and about 5 horses that need to be brought it at night," said Lay.

She says this flooding has already caused her financial trouble and it’s not even over.

"Last year when the snow melted, we did have some water in and it was about a six foot puddle so we know this could happen but right now the water is about half way up the barn,” said Lay.

She sometimes gets help from volunteers and one in particular, commutes from Missoula.

Volunteer Ben Stein wants others to know these horses could suffer.

"Their whole pasture is a pond. There is no room and they are certainly not happy. There are about 20 horses here. I'm glad I'm able to come down here and help."

Despite the issues the flood is causing, Lay is keeping her spirits up. She jokes that now she has lake property.

Lay hopes sand bagging and water pumps will help but on days like this, she works outside from the morning until dark.

Lay stressed the importance of sandbagging because it definitely helps decrease the amount of damage inflicted by flooding.

The Corvallis Fire Department had to bring more sand and sand bags to the station Thursday afternoon, as they're currently in very high demand.