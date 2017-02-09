Lawmakers support 2 air ambulance regulation bills - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Lawmakers support 2 air ambulance regulation bills

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana lawmakers have moved forward two measures aimed at preventing patients from receiving huge bills from air ambulance providers that are not in-network with their insurance plans.
    
The Senate unanimously endorsed a bill Thursday under which patients would be held responsible for only the co-payments and deductibles required under their insurance plans. Insurance companies and out-of-network air ambulance providers would have to negotiate over any remaining costs.
    
The legislation outlines a process to determine fair market value of air ambulance services. It would take into account the training and composition of the air ambulance crew, the amounts usually charged and accepted for payment for such services in Montana and the Medicare payment rate.
    
Also Thursday, the House passed a bill allowing the state to regulate air ambulance memberships like insurance products.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

