UPDATE: Power restored after outage knocks ABC/FOX off 'over the air'

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

UPDATE: Power is now restored to over-the-air customers, who were experiencing a loss in the ABC/FOX signal. Thank you for your patience.

ATTENTION ABC FOX Montana viewers:

We are experiencing a power outage on one of our transmission lines on TV Mountain in Missoula.

It currently is affecting people, who receive our signal over-the-air. DirecTV and Dish Network customers are not affected by this power outage.

NorthWestern Energy is working to fix the problem as soon as possible.

Thank you for your patience!

  • Griz softball wins Big Sky championship

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:31:27 GMT

    In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.

  • Time for reflection on graduation day at the University of Montana

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:42:56 GMT

    Saturday May 13th the University of Montana held their 120th graduating ceremony.

  • Bomb threat in Billings temporarily closes Walmart

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:31 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:31:41 GMT

    Responding officers were informed by dispatch that the threat occurred over the phone and Walmart management was evacuating the store. 

