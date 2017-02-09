Tonight LIVE on SWX: Missoula crosstown doubleheader - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Tonight LIVE on SWX: Missoula crosstown doubleheader

MISSOULA- It's always a battle when crosstown bragging rights are on the line, and tonight, live on SWX, the Big Sky Eagles will travel over to Sentinel to take on the Spartans. 

The girls game starts at 5:30. The undefeated Sentinel squad is looking for their 15th straight win, while the Eagles are looking for their first conference win of the season. One month ago, the Spartans beat Big Sky 76-34. Ben Wineman will have the play by play call, as well as Rajeem Seabrook, who will host color analysis duties.

The boys game will start at 7:30. Sentinel beat Big Sky 56-46 in a highly contested game at Big Sky last month. Shaun Rainey will have the play by play call, with Seabrook returning for the boys game.

Tonight's games will be broadcasted live on SWX. SWX can be found on your .3 channel, as well as the WatchSWX app on your Apple or Android phone. 

