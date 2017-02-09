Mayor: Bozeman will not become a sanctuary city

After considering comments from the public, Mayor Carson Taylor announces that Bozeman will not become an official sanctuary city.

He said that the city's goal is to be safe and efficient. As such, he feels that Bozeman is already providing a secure environment regardless of someone's immigration status.

"Other governmental agencies have other functions," Taylor said, adding that he doesn't think about someone's status. "That's someone else's responsibility."

As this hasn't been a concern for police either, ABC FOX is told, immigrants should feel safe reporting a crime. This was echoed by the Bozeman Police Chief yesterday.

Before the Bozeman's mayor appears at a Thursday press conference to discuss a sanctuary city proposal, ABC FOX Montana received a preview of his proclamation.

While Mayor Carson Taylor won't say at this time if Bozeman will become a sanctuary city, the proclamation states "one of the primary functions of our City is providing safety for all..."

Bozeman will continue to welcome all people, he adds, and "thrive in the diversity of experience and backgrounds that populate our city."

In the last section, the proclamation says that the city will protect all people, regardless of their status.

The sanctuary city proposal has Montanans in a heated debate over whether this is the best move for the town and the state.

The earliest a vote could take place is Monday at a city commission meeting.