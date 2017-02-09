Governor's infrastructure bill advances, but changes likely - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Governor's infrastructure bill advances, but changes likely

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By MATT VOLZ
Associated Press
    
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A major piece of Gov. Steve Bullock's $292 million public works package is advancing with only minor changes.
    
A budget subcommittee approved a $157 million bonding bill on Thursday, leaving in projects that Republican lawmakers have objected to in previous sessions.
    
However, Republican Rep. Mike Cuffe, the chairman of the subcommittee, says he has doubts the full House will pass the bill as is.
    
Democratic Sen. Jon Sesso asked the House members on the subcommittee to send the measure to the Senate "unscathed."
    
The budget panel spent two weeks hearing testimony from advocates of the projects in the bill. They include Montana State University's Romney Hall renovation, a new Montana Historical Society museum and a veteran's home in Butte.
    
Montana State spokesman Tracy Ellig says he is pleased the university's project is still in the bill.

