Sub-four minute mile earns MSU's Diego Leon conference recogniti - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Sub-four minute mile earns MSU's Diego Leon conference recognition

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

Montana State track star Diego Leon posted an adjusted sub-four minute mile, earning him the Big Sky Men's Track Athlete of the Week award. His adjusted time of 3 minutes, 59 seconds, and 13 tenths of a second is the fastest in the conference this season and ranks 11th nation wide. Leon is just the third Bobcat in school history to finish the mile in under four minutes, an accomplishment not lost on head coach Dale Kennedy.

"It's great to see him battle through some tough times and some trials," said Kennedy. "We always say tough times don't last, tough people do. He's a great example of that. It's exciting to see him emerge like he has this indoor season. It's been absolutely awesome to watch that unfold."

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Griz softball wins Big Sky championship

    Griz softball wins Big Sky championship

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:31:27 GMT

    In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.

    In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.

  • Cats representing well at Big Sky Championships

    Cats representing well at Big Sky Championships

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:27:53 GMT

    The Montana State Bobcats track and field put together a solid performance at the 2017 Big Sky Track and Field Championships.

    The Montana State Bobcats track and field put together a solid performance at the 2017 Big Sky Track and Field Championships.

  • 5/6: Argo Minute - Colton Thompson & Kobe Johnson - UGF Men's Lacrosse

    5/6: Argo Minute - Colton Thompson & Kobe Johnson - UGF Men's Lacrosse

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-05-11 01:33:27 GMT

    This week's Argo Minute features UGF Men's lacrosse players Colton Thompson & Kobe Johnson.

    This week's Argo Minute features UGF Men's lacrosse players Colton Thompson & Kobe Johnson.

    •   

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Griz softball wins Big Sky championship

    Griz softball wins Big Sky championship

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:31:27 GMT

    In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.

    In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.

  • Cats representing well at Big Sky Championships

    Cats representing well at Big Sky Championships

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:27:53 GMT

    The Montana State Bobcats track and field put together a solid performance at the 2017 Big Sky Track and Field Championships.

    The Montana State Bobcats track and field put together a solid performance at the 2017 Big Sky Track and Field Championships.

  • Zags beat Lions 6-3, move into 2nd place in WCC

    Zags beat Lions 6-3, move into 2nd place in WCC

    Courtesy: Gonzaga AthleticsCourtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

    SPOKANE, Wash.—The Gonzaga baseball team returned to Patterson Baseball Complex after 12 days off, but the Zags showed few signs of rust as they began a key West Coast Conference series against Loyola Marymount with a 6-3 win Friday. Gonzaga wasted little time in taking the lead, scoring in the bottom of the first. Leadoff man Sam Brown ripped a double down the right field line for an immediate runner in scoring position. Cleanup hitter Justin Jacobs broug...

    SPOKANE, Wash.—The Gonzaga baseball team returned to Patterson Baseball Complex after 12 days off, but the Zags showed few signs of rust as they began a key West Coast Conference series against Loyola Marymount with a 6-3 win Friday. Gonzaga wasted little time in taking the lead, scoring in the bottom of the first. Leadoff man Sam Brown ripped a double down the right field line for an immediate runner in scoring position. Cleanup hitter Justin Jacobs broug...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.