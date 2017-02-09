Bozeman Hawks ready to battle at the state wrestling tournament

April 20th 2016 was just a routine practice for the Loyola softball team. “We were just playing go home, you know make the play at home, we hit the ball at our shortstop and we train the kids if you don’t make the play just go to one,” said Loyola Head Coach Troy Waters.
April 20th 2016 was just a routine practice for the Loyola softball team. “We were just playing go home, you know make the play at home, we hit the ball at our shortstop and we train the kids if you don’t make the play just go to one,” said Loyola Head Coach Troy Waters.
Just like it is across the United States, Lacrosse is exploding in popularity in the Gallatin Valley.
Just like it is across the United States, Lacrosse is exploding in popularity in the Gallatin Valley.
Bozeman senior Camille Landon is a standout on both the volleyball court and on the track, she is the two-time defending state high jump champion, but she's also a standout in the classroom.
Bozeman senior Camille Landon is a standout on both the volleyball court and on the track, she is the two-time defending state high jump champion, but she's also a standout in the classroom.
So what's the biggest thing to be sure of when you're hurdling down a runway and about to launch yourself into the air? You better make sure technique is on point.
So what's the biggest thing to be sure of when you're hurdling down a runway and about to launch yourself into the air? You better make sure technique is on point.
The Manhattan boys track team is coming off their fifth straight Class B state championship, and they know there is one question on everyone's mind.
The Manhattan boys track team is coming off their fifth straight Class B state championship, and they know there is one question on everyone's mind.