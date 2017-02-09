Bozeman Hawks ready to battle at the state wrestling tournament

The Bozeman Hawks enter the state wrestling tournament as the top seeded team out of the East. The Hawks qualified 20 wrestlers for this weekend's tournament in Billings, including four who enter as the number one seed. Included in those four are brothers Bjorn Schroeder and Leif Schroeder. Bjorn is looking for his second state title, while freshman Leif is hoping to end his first state tournament as a champion. The Hawks practiced at home one last time on Wednesday, ahead of the big weekend at Metra Park, and they said their excited to see what they can do against the best the state of Montana has to offer.

"It's an exciting week for us, you know?" said Bjorn Schroeder. "We've been in here since November 17th and all of the time we've put in this room together and all of the trips that we've been on, this last week, it's time for it to pay off."

"It's awesome," said Leif Schroeder. "We have a lot of guys going, show we've made a lot of improvements over the season and it's good to be peaking right about this time, so that's exciting."