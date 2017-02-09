Missoula Fire Department extinguishes house fire - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula Fire Department extinguishes house fire

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

The Missoula Fire Department responded to a structure fire, of a single family residence, with smoke and flames engulfing the attached two car garage. 

On arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke and flames throughout the attached garage. Crews were able to quickly determine everyone was out of the structure and proceeded to quickly knock down the fire. 

Fire had breached the attic space of both the garage and house. The garage and part of the attic sustained major damage, however the living area of the home was spared major damage. Crews remain on the scene extinguishing hotspots.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

Four engines, a ladder truck, a command vehicle and two investigators responded, along with assistance from Missoula Police Dept. Missoula Emergency Services, and Northwestern Energy.

Property Damage:  $ 75,000

Property Saved:  $300,000

