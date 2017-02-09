Road closure from St. Regis to top of Lookout Pass - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Road closure from St. Regis to top of Lookout Pass

Posted: Updated:

I-90 eastbound and westbound lanes are closed from St. Regis to top of Lookout Pass.  

Standing water on roadway, heavy rain and snow melt will close the road indefinitely.

Travelers should plan to use alternate route.

