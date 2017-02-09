Residents prepare houses for potential flooding after warmer temperatures

After another round of heavy snow, and warmer temperatures on the horizon, residents in the Bitterroot and Missoula valley are worried about flooding. A flood advisory remains in full effect Tuesday morning in the Bitterroot, down from the "warning" sent out on Tuesday.

All week long residents have been gearing up for the 40 degree plus weather. Corvallis Rural Fire District is even handing out free sandbags, but the Red Cross has a few other tips.

The Red Cross advises that people heed flood warnings like the one Ravalli county put out on Tuesday. A food advisory means flooding or flash flooding is possible in certain areas. A flood warning means flooding is already occurring or will occur soon. There have been reports already of light flooding in Corvallis.

The river is a big trouble area for overflow. The red cross says if you come upon a flowing stream where water is above your ankle or if you come across a flooded road while driving, stop, turn around and go another way.

Lastly, the Red Cross says to prepare your property. This can be done by identifying flood risks when snow and ice begin to melt. Remove excess snow from roofs, and clear drains and gutters, making sure snowmelt flows away from the home.

After University of Montana senior Haylee Schwers' basement flooded last year due to rapid snowmelt, she says this is a chore she does often.

She took time out of her Wednesday afternoon to clear snow away from her egress windows.

Schwers parents own the house and she acts as a landlord to her friends who live there with her. Last years flood left one of her roommates living in their common area for a month.

She says there's not a lot you can do, but is taking all the precautionary measures she can.

"As it gets warmer, you just have to keep an eye on your basement and make sure that if you feel any wet spots or anything, you handle that immediately, but yeah it's a little concerning just because it can be spendy...the damages from flooding," says Schwers.

Schwers lives in a corner house and is relying on street division crews to help with puddles in the driveway. Warmer temperatures earlier in the week allowed crews to clear drains, but Street Division Superintendent Brian Hensel says they haven't had a chance to go back over them since the last snow fall on Wednesday. Hensel expects that is something crews will do on Thursday and hopes the progress they already made is enough to prevent any serious damage.

If you are already experiencing flooding, you can contact the Ravalli County Office of Emergency Management at 375-6655 during business hours or their local Fire Department.





