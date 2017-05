Rain with a few pockets of freezing rain this morning, then rain later today and Friday too. Many of us will see warmer than average highs a lows today and tonight. Snow returns Friday night and Saturday, then look for sunshine on Sunday. Here are Thursday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 39°/40° Butte: 50°/31° Kalispell: 41°/33° Missoula: 46°/34°