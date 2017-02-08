Wet, heavy snow creates added weight on rooftops

Weather forecasting across Western Montana is set for warmer temperatures in February, but current conditions in Missoula will sustain a longer freezing and thawing pattern.

And the next wave of snow could raise additional concerns in the Garden City.

The newest layer of incoming snow is expected to be wetter and heavier than snowfall in the past few months, and Weather Authority Dave Cochran said Wednesday that it’s simply going to add to the built-up weight across rooftops, piling on top of thawed, refrozen, and condensed snow and ice from the past several days.

“That’s just going to increase the weight of the snow that’s there, because you’re going to add a little bit more water to it,” Cochran said. “We know part of this because… all of the clouds are coming up from the South Pacific.”

Roofing contractor Jared Langley said throughout the week, he’s received nearly 200 calls per day from people who are concerned in Missoula.

Many of their concerns, Langley said, come after this past weekend’s news of the Silver Theater roof caving in.

“The percentage of that happening to a residential home is going to be about 99.99% less,” said Langley on Wednesday.

If you’re concerned about your roof with the incoming snowfall, freezing, and thawing stages, Langley offered a few pieces of advice for anyone who is experienced or knowledgeable enough with the state of their homes:

-Water may back up under shingles due to ice dams on roofs, which causes dripping; get a 5 gallon bucket, poke a hole in the problem area with a round screwdriver, and let the water flow out so the ceiling can dry and prevent from future damage.

- In-home moisture can also be aided by keeping your fans on, which helps circulate air and dry problem areas.

-Don't call 911 if you're worried about a leak; they are emergency responders, and unless your life is in danger, other experts would better serve your needs.

-If you’re concerned about your home caving in, listen for loud, discernible, abnormal cracks or pops; if something is wrong with your roof, you won't have any doubts.

However, Langley suggested people only follow these tips if they are confident in their abilities to maintain their homes, and said it’s a much better idea to consult an expert if you’re unsure of what you’re doing.

But most importantly, Langley said, is one piece of advice everyone should follow as snow and ice continue to mount on rooftops: “At no point should you be up there shoveling snow off your roof, for the simple reason that the risk of being out there, if you do hit some of the ice, of actually falling off, is extremely great,” Langley said.